Titans sign Hroniss Grasu, cut Darius Jennings

Getty Images

The Titans are monitoring a couple of injuries on their offensive line and they made a move to add a healthy body to the group on Thursday.

The team announced that they’ve signed center Hroniss Grasu. Wide receiver Darius Jennings was released in a corresponding move.

Grasu was cut by the Titans at the end of August, but returned to the active roster in September. He was released earlier this month without appearing in any games. Grasu played three games and made one start for the Ravens last year and made 12 starts for the Bears earlier in his career.

Titans center Ben Jones and left guard Rodger Saffold are both recovering from concussions. Jones did not practice on Wednesday and Saffold was a limited participant.