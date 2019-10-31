Tom Brady quickly exits injury report

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady appeared on Wednesday’s injury report as participating in practice on a limited basis, with a right shoulder injury. Brady’s shoulder apparently has healed even faster than Jalen Ramsey‘s back.

Thursday’s report, as distributed by the Ravens, does not contain Brady’s name under any of the three categories.

All other players who were limited on Wednesday were limited on Thursday, including receiver Julian Edelman (chest, shoulder), tight end Matt LaCosse (knee), tight end Ryan Izzo (concussion), running back Rex Burkhead (foot), receiver Gunner Olszewski (ankle, hamstring), safety Patrick Chung (heel, chest), and guard Shaq Mason (ankle).

No other names appear on the report. The 8-0 Patriots face the 5-2 Ravens on Sunday night.