Trent Williams: Doctors downplayed for more than five years tumor that was cancerous

Posted by Josh Alper on October 31, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
Washington left tackle Trent Williams met with reporters on Thursday for the first time since returning to the team this week and provided details about the medical condition that played a major role in his decision to stay away from the team until Tuesday.

Williams said he went to team doctors almost six years ago about the growth on his head that he wound up having removed this offseason. He said the doctors told him it was a minor condition at the time and he accepted that diagnosis while continuing to play.

The growth continued to grow, however, and he sought other outside opinions earlier this year. That was when he learned he had Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans, which is a rare, soft-tissue cancer.

“I had cancer. I had a tumor removed. It got pretty serious for a second. I was told some scary things by the doctor,” Williams said, via Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post.

Williams did not pass his physical because he felt discomfort when he tried on his helmet on Wednesday and head coach Bill Callahan said on Thursday that the team is looking for a way to customize the helmet to fit Williams comfortably. Williams said “we’ll see how this helmet thing turns out,” but there are other issues as well.

Williams suggested it would be crazy for him to play without having any guaranteed money on his contract. Williams, who is signed through next season, laughed when asked if he wanted to be traded in the offseason and said he has no trust for the organization, although he did say his relationship with team owner Dan Snyder is good.

He also said he still loves football, although it appears to be anybody’s guess when Williams might be playing it again.

  1. I went and had my skin cancer check today and they biopsied a bump on my head. I know it has had my attention. You don’t disnmiss a bump or sore spot. Get checked. Regularly.

  2. Kind of shocking to have no trust with the organization and then in the same breath say his relationship with Dan Snyder is good. You’d think that would be enough to work things out and get him on the field. You don’t need to have a great relationship with everybody to play left tackle and do your thing.

  5. The medical staff is yet another mismanaged part of a team that has nothing but mismanaged parts. Leading the league in IR isn’t injury “luck” when it happens year after year after year. The Williams situation is the latest evidence of the mismanaged medical staff, but nothing will change.

    Having 20% home fans at each home game is evidence of business mismanagement, but nothing will change. Bruce Allen’s 60-91-1 record is evidence of football mismanagement, but nothing will change. All over the organization are glaring signs of mismanagement and nothing ever changes!

  6. Does he think the doctors purposely withheld this information from him for five years? He admits that it was a rare form of cancer. Maybe they’d never seen it before. They aren’t oncologists. Nobody stopped him from going to a doctor on his own to have it checked out.

  8. I do not blame him one bit. He’s not playing for the Redskins again because they played around with his health. He clearly reported to the team just to collect another year and high tail out of there as soon as possible. They should have traded him as soon as this mess hit the fan, but the Bruce Allen-Danny Snyder duo continues to outdo itself. If it wasn’t for a failed 2 point conversion in Miami, this team would probably go 0-16.

  10. I’m a retired detective from a major city.

    Are there 1000 of you who are or knows a police officer?

    Ask them how they feel about Department Doctors.

    You will witness:

    1: Them stopping dead in their tracks

    2: Eye roll slash groan

    3: How much time do you have for me to explain?

    4: An eventual angry person

    OR

    Any of you all fortunate to work in an environment that has company Doctors, you KNOW.

    THEY SUCK !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    It’s about their liability and keeping the ‘product’ on the field. In my world is was ‘In the field’. I hate them, passionately.

  11. What did the Redskins do–hire the old Mets medical staff?

    It’s bad if they missed the diagnosis, beyond horrible if they didn’t and hid it. That would be “lock each doctor in a room with the patient and see who comes out alive” territory.

    I’m glad it has been diagnosed and treated, finally. Best wishes to Mr. Williams, and I hope he winds up with a competent franchise soon.

  12. Classic Redskins. Their medical staff engages in gross malpractice. They misdiagnose a cancerous growth putting their player in peril. Their best player understandably wants no part of the organization. And the head coach’s response is — hey, let’s find a new helmet for Trent.

  13. This was one of the few teams where it sounded like everyone was unusually depressed during training camp interviews in July and early August. It was kind of shocking to be honest. They might as well just start Haskins for the rest of the season and commit to the tank.

  14. Worth noting that both Alex Smith and Colt McCoy got staph infections following their surgeries. Odds of that should be incredibly slim but with the Redskins, it’s just the norm.

