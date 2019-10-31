Trent Williams: Doctors downplayed for more than five years tumor that was cancerous

Getty Images

Washington left tackle Trent Williams met with reporters on Thursday for the first time since returning to the team this week and provided details about the medical condition that played a major role in his decision to stay away from the team until Tuesday.

Williams said he went to team doctors almost six years ago about the growth on his head that he wound up having removed this offseason. He said the doctors told him it was a minor condition at the time and he accepted that diagnosis while continuing to play.

The growth continued to grow, however, and he sought other outside opinions earlier this year. That was when he learned he had Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans, which is a rare, soft-tissue cancer.

“I had cancer. I had a tumor removed. It got pretty serious for a second. I was told some scary things by the doctor,” Williams said, via Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post.

Williams did not pass his physical because he felt discomfort when he tried on his helmet on Wednesday and head coach Bill Callahan said on Thursday that the team is looking for a way to customize the helmet to fit Williams comfortably. Williams said “we’ll see how this helmet thing turns out,” but there are other issues as well.

Williams suggested it would be crazy for him to play without having any guaranteed money on his contract. Williams, who is signed through next season, laughed when asked if he wanted to be traded in the offseason and said he has no trust for the organization, although he did say his relationship with team owner Dan Snyder is good.

He also said he still loves football, although it appears to be anybody’s guess when Williams might be playing it again.