Trent Williams, Washington standoff gets more and more strange

Posted by Mike Florio on October 31, 2019, 9:53 AM EDT
The awkward dance continues between the Washington NFL franchise and tackle Trent Williams, and it is only getting more and more bizarre. Hanging in the balance is whether Williams gets paid for the final nine weeks of the season, and whether he gets credit for the current year of his contract.

He returned to the team on Tuesday after no trade happened, with the obvious goal of ensuring that, come 2020, he’d be only a year away from free agency. Washington, if it chooses, can (continue to) play hardball with Williams, arguing that his inevitable failure to be on the active roster for at least eight games tolls his contract by a full year, keeping him from becoming a free agent until after the 2021 season.

Then came Wednesday. Williams passed a physical, until he didn’t. For the first time in recent memory (or perhaps ever), a player who received a thumb’s up from doctors retroactively failed the examination. In this specific case, Williams has discomfort when wearing a helmet, due to the area on his head where a tumor previously was.

There’s an element of poetry at play here. Whether discomfort is genuine or of the Jalen Ramsey variety, the relationship between Williams and Washington went haywire because of the team’s mishandling of the growth that was on his head. Unlike Ramsey, however, it won’t be enough for Williams to decline to practice and play due to pain in his head. Inevitably, Washington will dub the condition a non-football injury, shut him down for the season, refuse to pay him, and attempt to toll his contract.

Williams’ next move would be to challenge the designation, claiming that it’s actually a football injury, not because it happened on the field but because (as the argument would go, if he makes this specific argument) team doctors allowed him to keep playing with the growth on his head, and that he wouldn’t currently be suffering pain when trying to wear a helmet if they’d simply advised him to shut it down last season and have the tumor removed. Whether that argument holds water depends on whether a doctor would express that opinion within the confines of a grievance.

Regardless, the next few weeks may feel a little like watching Kasparov play Karpov after plying them with a fifth of vodka. And if any NFL franchise was destined to find itself in a predicament like this, the first choice would be the one that is in this predicament.

19 responses to “Trent Williams, Washington standoff gets more and more strange

  1. I wonder how many people will understand the Kasparov-vs-Karpov reference. Whereas they used to be bitter enemies both on and off the chessboard, they reached detente, so to speak, in 2010 when Kasparov became Karpov’s campaign manager for presidency of the World Chess Federation. But I get your point.

  6. Washington has handled the Williams situation poorly since they decided that his health was less important than him playing on Sundays. They need to suck it up and do the right thing here . . . either release the man and let him move on or shut him down, pay him this year and trade him after the season.

    Williams has never complained about a contract or money . . . his entire objection is how the team handled a very important medical decision . . . that is squarely in the “ok man you got me” range and the Redskins need to find some sort of ethics in how they proceed here. If I were a Free Agent I wouldn’t sign with the Redskins for any amount of money over market . . . it is a waste land of bad football decisions and now they are abusing their players health requirements.

  7. Williams is playing checkers while Bruce Allen urinates on everything in sight, and screams Mine repeatedly, like the gulls from Finding Nemo. Quite the match, this one.

  10. Trying to blame the team doctors for this was contrived from the beginning.

    But this fiasco is another symptom of the curse they are under for failing to change the team name.

  12. This isn’t even a story. It’s already known he’s not playing for the skins. If he passed or didn’t pass the physical doesn’t even matter anymore.

    Go Nats!

  13. I think Williams should have come back after 6 games rather than 8, just to have a little buffer.

    In any case why would any free agent come to the Redskins and why would their players choose to remain?
    I’d rather make 5MM/year and play for a good team where I think I will be treated fairly than make 6MM and play inside a burning dumpster.

  14. I understood the chess reference, I just have no idea why he used it. I mean, to say the Redskins are playing a game of chess here is quite the stretch. That franchise is playing tiddly winks while the rest of the nfl plays chess.

  15. i’ve read in several places that the redskins set up appointments with dermatologist that Williams did not show up for. I don’t know if true.

  16. Total embarrassment. The longer this guy is on the roster the more embarrassing for the ownership and front office. They overplayed their hand they should just cut their losses, waive him and move on. They won’t get anything in trade value at this point. This ain’t the Ramsey situation.

