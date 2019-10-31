Update: Josh Gordon was indeed waived Thursday

Getty Images

The NFL did not list the Patriots as having waived receiver Josh Gordon in the official transactions report they put on their NFL Communications site available to the media.

Gordon was, however, listed on the personnel report sent to NFL teams.

The NFL did not immediately respond to an inquiry as to why Gordon was not on the report it posts for the media.

So officially, the Patriots did cut Gordon from injured reserve Thursday.

That means he either will be claimed Friday or become a free agent Friday. It seems likely multiple teams will put in a claim for Gordon.