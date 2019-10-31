Washington working on customized helmet for Trent Williams

Getty Images

Left tackle Trent Williams was at Washington’s facility on Thursday to attend meetings, but he remained out of practice a day after failing a physical because he felt discomfort when he put on his helmet.

Williams had a growth removed from his head this offseason and the handling of that medical issue was at the heart of his decision to stay away from the team until after Tuesday’s trade deadline. Word has been that Williams does not plan on playing, although we won’t know if that’s the case until there’s a solution to the helmet issue.

Interim head coach Bill Callahan said at a press conference that the team’s equipment staff is speaking to manufacturers in hopes of finding that solution.

“We’re working on getting his helmet customized and fitted so that there is no issue or problem with the fit,” Callahan said.

Callahan did not have a sense of how long that process will take. The team has a two-week roster exemption for Williams and they’ll have to make a call about activating him or putting him on the non-football injury list at that point.