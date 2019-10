Getty Images

The Cardinals are putting up plenty of points in at least one regard.

Thanks to leading the league in scoring, kicker Zane Gonzalez was named NFC special teams player of the month.

Gonzalez scored 42 points in October, hitting 11-of-12 field goals and all nine of his extra point attempts.

He also hit a game-winner field goal on the final play against the Bengals, the kind of lift the 3-4-1 Cardinals need as they transition under new coach Kliff Kingsbury.