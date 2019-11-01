Adam Thielen is questionable for Sunday’s game at Kansas City

Getty images

The Vikings’ final injury report has one name and only one name on it: Adam Thielen.

The receiver is questionable for Sunday’s game at Kansas City, with a hamstring injury suffered 12 days ago against the Lions.

The Vikings scored 35 points without him against Detroit, but only 19 without him last Thursday night against Washington.

Although the Chiefs’ defense isn’t among the best in the league, Arrowhead Stadium provides a stifling home-field advantage. For the Vikings to prove that they are a legitimate threat in the NFC, they’ll need to win games like this one.

For the Chiefs, the stakes are even higher. At 5-3 and with three home losses, the Chiefs may soon see their shot at a bye evaporate. The biggest question is whether quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play.