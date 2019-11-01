Alex Collins suspended three games

Getty Images

Running back Alex Collins hasn’t landed a job since being cut by the Ravens in the wake of a March arrest and any interest in his services will likely be on hold for at least three more weeks.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Collins has been suspended for three games by the league. Collins was arrested when police found him asleep behind the wheel of his car after it crashed into a tree. He was charged with marijuana possession and possessing a handgun in a vehicle.

The arrest wasn’t the only reason why Collins went unsigned this offseason. He broke his leg in July and Rapoport reports that he’s getting close to receiving medical clearance to resume football work.

Collins started 22 games for the Ravens over the last two years. He had 326 carries for 1,384 yards and 13 touchdowns.