Amari Cooper wants to wait on contract talks until the offseason

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on Friday that the team’s contract talks with quarterback Dak Prescott moved in “a positive direction” this week, but it doesn’t look like there will be any similar updates regarding wide receiver Amari Cooper in the near future.

Cooper said on Friday that there hasn’t been much recent discussion about a contract extension and made it clear he’s not going to push for that to change in the coming weeks.

“I’d prefer to wait until after the season,” Cooper said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

Cooper has 38 catches for 621 yards and five touchdowns in the first seven games of the season. Keeping up that rate of production would leave Cooper with career highs across the board and a strong case for a big deal when it does come time to sit down at the negotiating table.