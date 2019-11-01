Bucs tight end O.J. Howard out again

Getty Images

Even if a team had reached a deal with the Buccaneers for tight end O.J. Howard before the trade deadline, he wouldn’t have been an immediate help.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Howard will miss Sunday’s game against the Seahawks because of a hamstring injury.

It will be the second straight absence for Howard.

The Bucs initially put out word that Howard wasn’t available prior to the deadline, but then there were reports that the right deal might have make them change their mind.