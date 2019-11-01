Cam Newton’s foot reportedly isn’t improving

Getty Images

It’s been seven weeks since Cam Newton last played football. It may be more than seven weeks before he plays again.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports that Newton’s sprained foot “is not getting better,” and that “[p]laying football is a long way off.”

Per Rapoport, Newton will make the trip to see Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay because the condition isn’t improving.

It’s fair to wonder whether Newton will play again this season. It’s also fair to wonder, if he doesn’t, whether Newton will never play for the Panthers again. Signed through 2020 at a salary next year of $18.6 million, the Panthers could decide to move on after the season.

That decision could depend on whether owner David Tepper chooses to stay the course at G.M. and/or head coach. The first order of business for a new regime could be to find a new quarterback, especially if the current one can’t get or stay healthy.