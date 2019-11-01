Cardinals sign Zach Brown to take Alfred Morris’ roster spot

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced the departure of running back Alfred Morris, who was a temporary replacement with David Johnson and Chase Edmonds out of Thursday night’s game.

Johnson will return for next week’s game against the Buccaneers.

The Cardinals used the roster spot to sign veteran inside linebacker Zach Brown.

The Eagles released Brown last month after he made 29 tackles and two pass breakups in six games.

His arrival gives the Cardinals three ex-Eagles at inside linebacker with Jordan Hicks and Joe Walker also having played in Philadelphia.

The Titans made Brown a second-round choice in 2012. He made the Pro Bowl as a replacement in 2016 while with Buffalo.

Brown has started 80 games in his career, making seven interceptions and 17.5 sacks.