Case Keenum might still start if he clears protocol

Washington rookie Dwayne Haskins has practiced all week with the starters, but that doesn’t mean he’s starting this week against the Bills.

Via Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post, interim coach Bill Callahan said that veteran quarterback Case Keenum didn’t need to practice this week to return to the starting job.

Keenum remains in the concussion protocol, and would need to be cleared by an independent neurologist before he can play.

“Concussion protocols are day-to-day,” Callahan said after practice Thursday. “So we’ll have to see what’s going on tomorrow morning and see where Case is at and make a decision from there tomorrow and maybe Saturday make another decision based on where he’s at. We’re just gathering all the information we can right now.”

Haskins has been spotty in two appearances this year, but this is the first time he’s had a full week of preparation with the ones. And it might not matter, if Keenum is declared well.