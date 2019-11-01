Davante Adams listed as questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams got in a third straight practice as a limited participant on Friday, but word on whether he’ll play against the Chargers on Sunday will have to wait a little longer.

Adams has missed the last four games with a toe injury and he has been listed as questionable for this weekend. That’s a step up from last week when Adams was listed as doubtful after sitting out practice all week.

Adams has 25 catches for 378 yards on the season.

The Packers also listed tight end Robert Tonyan as questionable. Tonyan has a hip injury.

There were 20 other Packers on the injury report this week, but Adams and Tonyan are the only players who got injury designations.