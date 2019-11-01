Demario Davis named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

Saints linebacker Demario Davis was fined earlier this season for wearing a headband that said “Man of God,” but he found a way to turn the attention that drew into help for others.

Davis, who successfully appealed the fine, began selling the headbands with the proceeds going to St. Dominic Hospital in his home state of Mississippi. He also inspired kids from the St. Louis King of France school in New Orleans to design their own headbands and Davis repaid their support by sponsoring a pizza party this week.

The headbands have raised over $250,000 and Davis has also worked with his Devoted Dreamers foundation to help inner-city kids. The NFLPA recognized Davis’s efforts by naming him their Community MVP for this week.

“Seeing how this all has played out and how many people I have the potential to help, I’ve decided to dedicate and make this year about giving back in all the ways that I can,” Davis said in a statement. “All across the country, whether through bailouts, my foundation, charity, or just public awareness of certain issues, I want to be the change I want to see. I feel like it’s my duty.”

Davis will receive a $10,000 donation to his foundation or a charity of his choice from the NFLPA. The union has also established a crowdfunding campaign for his foundation and Davis will join the other weekly honorees in being eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.