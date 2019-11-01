DeSean Jackson hopes to play despite being listed as questionable

Getty Images

Eagles coach Doug Pederson expressed optimism that receiver DeSean Jackson will return to the lineup Sunday against the Bears. But officially, the Eagles list Jackson as questionable.

Jackson has not played since injuring his abdomen Sept. 15.

He hopes to be back on the field but said ultimately it’s the medical staff’s decision.

“That’s the plan right now,” Jackson said on Friday afternoon, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Definitely been a long process, so we’ll see how it goes.”

Jackson, who spoke to reporters for the first time since his injury, was not interested in getting into specifics about the injury.

Jackson had eight catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns before his injury, and the Eagles have missed him.

“Tough. Definitely been tough,” Jackson said. “I know what I’m capable of doing when I’m out there on the field, so to sit back and watch my teammates go through a [stretch] where there are struggles here and there. It’s been the biggest struggle for me, sitting back and just having anxiety and anxiousness to do everything I can to get back out there to play the game we all love to play.”

The Eagles also have optimism that defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (foot) will play, though they list him as questionable.

The team ruled out linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle) and left tackle Jason Peters (knee). Safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) is questionable.