Deshaun Watson wearing a visor in practice Friday

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson took an inadvertent foot to the face in last Sunday’s game against the Raiders and it appears he’ll take a step to ensure the same thing doesn’t happen against the Jaguars this Sunday.

Watson was sporting a clear visor on his helmet during Friday’s practice in London. Watson said earlier this week that he was considering wearing one and that he did not think it would affect him much on the field.

“We’re just kind of going with the flow and seeing how the week kind of goes,” Watson said in a press conference. “I’ve worn a visor before. It’s not a big deal, but it’s something that we’ll know as the week continues.”

Watson has been practicing fully all week and is expected to be under center for the Texans on Sunday. More impactful injury issues exist in Houston’s secondary as they’ll be down three defensive backs after leaving them at home when they flew to England.