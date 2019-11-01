Dwayne Haskins to make first start on Sunday

Getty Images

Washington rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins will make the first start of his career Sunday in Buffalo.

Coach Bill Callahan said today that Haskins is the starter this week. Case Keenum, who had been the starter, has still not been cleared to return from a concussion.

The 15th overall pick in this year’s draft, Haskins has played parts of two games and has not looked good. There has been talk that he’s struggling to learn the playbook.

But teams don’t draft quarterbacks in the first round to leave them on the bench, and it was only a matter of time before he got the start. He’ll go to Buffalo against a good Bills pass defense and try to show that Washington was right to put its faith in him.