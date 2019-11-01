It’s our 18th birthday

Getty Images

November 1, 2001.

For $500 to set the thing up and at a maintenance fee of $50 per month (which was honored by the company that first hosted the site even as the traffic snowballed), a media outlet focusing on the NFL was born.

It was a hobby, with the idea that maybe it could become more than a hobby. But with no specific plan for actually making it more than a hobby.

The objective was simple: Cover the NFL in an informative and entertaining way, and hope that people will read it.

Slowly but surely, they did. With a small network of sources, developed during a year at the long-defunct NFLTalk.com and six months with ESPN.com, PFT took fans behind the curtain and ahead of the curve, sharing the things that were happening before they became news.

Yes, it was largely rumor. Yes, sometimes the rumors came to fruition. Yes, sometimes they didn’t.

Along the way, more and more coaches, agents, and media members started regularly visiting the site. Which expanded the network of sources. Which improved the quality of information. Which caused traffic to increase. Which resulted in the eventual generation of revenue. Which justified a gradual reduction in my law practice and an increase in the amount of time spent working on the site.

The first breakthrough came in 2006, when Sprint became the primary sponsor and the money became real and I became convinced that, eventually, I’d be covering the NFL on a full-time basis. The second breakthrough came in 2009, when NBC purchased an exclusive license to all PFT content, creating a partnership that has lasted more than 10 years — and that has taken the operation from words on a screen to radio, TV, and digital video. The law practice went away, for good.

For those who have ever asked the question, here’s the key to building from scratch nothing into something: For several years and maybe longer, the only compensation will be the satisfaction of doing something you enjoy. Then, seemingly overnight, it all changes. And it quite likely changes permanently.

Eighteen years later, I’m permanently committed to this for as long as I can type, see, think, talk, etc. Hopefully, I’ll be saying the same thing 18 years from now. And maybe 18 years after that.

Then, once someone else is running the show, another 18 years after that. And so on.

Whether you’ve been reading for 18 years, 18 minutes, or somewhere in between, thanks for helping a fat, dopey kid who fell in love with football 46 years ago find a career that couldn’t have even been envisioned in 1973. It’s an honor and a privilege to consume space on your computer, TV, tablet, and/or phone, especially at a time when there are so many other options available to you.