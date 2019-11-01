Jamal Adams “at peace with everything” after talking to Christopher Johnson

Getty Images

Jets safety Jamal Adams hasn’t spoken to General Manager Joe Douglas or head coach Adam Gase since expressing his displeasure with having his name come up in trade talks ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, but he did have a conversation with one member of the team’s hierarchy.

Adams told reporters on Friday that he spoke to CEO Christopher Johnson about how he’s feeling at the moment. Adams said he’s “very comfortable” with Johnson, who is the team’s acting owner with Woody Johnson serving as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, and that the chat was a positive one.

“It went well,” Adams said, via Newsday. “I’m at peace with everything. I am going to eventually talk to those guys. I’m just not ready to talk. At the end of the day, I’m a human. When you get something that just happened like that, you get into an argument or whatever it is, a disagreement with somebody, some people handle it different ways. I do. I’m just not ready to talk. That’s not saying I’m mad or I’m a diva. That’s what everybody [says]. I don’t care about that. I really don’t. My focus is on this team. I’m ready to play ball.”

Adams went on to say that he’s done talking about his feelings about the team’s decision makers because he doesn’t want to distract the team from trying to push their season in a better direction. That effort begins against the Dolphins this Sunday.