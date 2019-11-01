Leonard Williams on trades: There’s less heartache when you realize it’s a business

Getty Images

Leonard Williams was teammates with Jamal Adams until the Jets traded him to the Giants this week and the defensive lineman has some thoughts about Adams being upset with the team for having his name in trade talks.

Adams believes that other teams don’t discuss trades involving their best players, which is a hard thing to prove even if there weren’t evidence that star players do get dealt from time to time. Williams cited one example of that when he was asked about the emotional reaction to hearing that your name came up in trade talks.

“It’s not like it’s a personal thing,” Williams said, via the New York Post. “The sooner you can realize that it’s a business, the less heartache you will have. If you can just detach your emotions from the situation it will be OK. But I know [Adams] is a real passionate person and I’m sure he cares about the Jets and wants to be there. So, I’m sure he probably was offended. I feel like everyone has a right to their opinion about the subject. [Adams] has the right to be upset. But it happens around the league no matter who you are. You’ve seen Khalil Mack, one of the best defensive players in the league, get traded.”

Williams is in the final year of his contract, so he’ll have some say in where he plays in 2020 and beyond. Adams remains tied to the Jets for at least one more year, although he could wind up elsewhere if this week’s trade talks are revisited in the offseason.