Lions work out Jay Ajayi

The Lions are clearly looking for running back depth, and continue to beat the bushes.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Lions are working out Jay Ajayi today.

Ajayi hasn’t played since tearing his ACL last October, when he was with the Eagles. He’s made the workout rounds a bit since then, but there’s clearly an opportunity for someone there.

The Lions need some help after Kerryon Johnson was lost to a knee injury. They put him on injured reserve, with a chance to come back late in the year.

They called the Falcons before the trade deadline to see if Devonta Freeman happened to be available, so they weren’t afraid to take a big swing at a problem they see as a priority.