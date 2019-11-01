NFL, NFLPA to investigate Trent Williams’s medical care

Getty Images

Washington tackle Trent Williams spoke to reporters for the first time since ending his holdout and the main topic was the growth he had removed from his head this offseason.

We’ve known for some time that Williams was unhappy with how Washington handled the situation and he said on Thursday that he first went to the team’s doctors about the growth more than five years ago. Williams said he was told that it was minor and not referred to another physician at that time. The growth got larger over the years and Williams learned it was cancerous when he had it removed this year.

The team asked the NFL and NFLPA to investigate those claims “under the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement that provides for an independent third party review of any NFL player’s medical care.” Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that such a review will take place.

Williams did not pass his physical upon returning to the team because he had discomfort when he put on his helmet. The team said they are looking for a way to customize the helmet so it works for Williams, but it appears to be well short of a sure thing that Williams will be playing at all this season.