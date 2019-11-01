Patrick Mahomes is questionable after another limited practice

Getty Images

The Chiefs would love to have Patrick Mahomes back in their lineup. At the same time, they want to take a deliberate approach with the franchise quarterback as he works his way back from a dislocated kneecap.

Mahomes had another limited practice Friday, and the Chiefs list him as questionable.

It doesn’t appear that much has changed since last week when he missed his first game since becoming the Chiefs’ starter.

Matt Moore started last week in the loss to the Packers.

The Chiefs ruled out guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle), offensive tackle Eric Fisher (groin) and defensive end Alex Okafor (ankle). None practiced this week.

Defensive end Frank Clark (neck), cornerback Kendall Fuller (thumb) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin) are questionable.

Jones had full practices Thursday and Friday. Clark returned to a limited practice Friday after sitting out the first two work days. Fuller was limited all week.