Quandre Diggs has blood drained from hamstring

Getty Images

The Seahawks traded for safety Quandre Diggs 10 days ago. They have yet to see him on the field, and he isn’t likely to make his debut this week.

The Seahawks list Diggs as doubtful for Sunday.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Diggs’ hamstring injury is worse than what the team believed when it acquired him. Diggs recently had blood drained from his hamstring.

Diggs hasn’t played since Week Seven when he played 55 snaps against the Vikings while still with Detroit. That came after he played only 13 snaps in Week Four because of the injury, had a bye in Week Five and sat out Week Six.

“It was because he played in the game that week,” Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “You could tell, knowing how he plays, you could tell that he was taking care of himself a little bit. We just figured let’s get him back and not just kind of limp his way through the first couple weeks with us.”