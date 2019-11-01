Ravens expect to have Marquise Brown in lineup on Sunday night

Getty Images

Ravens first-round pick Marquise Brown has not played since Week Five because of an ankle injury, but it appears his time on the shelf is coming to an end.

Brown was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out Friday’s session. Head coach John Harbaugh said after practice that Brown’s change in workload was not a sign that he’s preparing to sit out another game.

“We’re just managing that,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “There’s a certain number of reps that we’re kind of working through right now with him. I do expect him to be out there on Sunday, unless something unforeseen happens.”

Brown has 21 catches for 326 yards and three touchdowns so far this season.

The Ravens also expect to have cornerback Jimmy Smith in the lineup for the first time since Week One. Smith said he was ready to return from a knee injury earlier this week and Harbaugh confirmed the veteran is good to go on Friday.