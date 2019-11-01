Report: Za’Darius Smith ticketed for marijuana possession

Getty Images

Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith has a hearing in a Wisconsin courtroom next week after getting tickets for speeding and possessing marijuana or synthetic marijuana, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The citations are not criminal charges, but they still make him subject to discipline from the NFL.

Police stopped Smith for going 81 mph in a 60 mph zone on Sept. 29 as he and teammates Rashan Gary and Kingsley Keke were returning to Green Bay from a trip to Chicago.

Police found three hollowed-out cigars filled with marijuana and a vaping cartridge in a duffel bag in the rear of the SUV, according to the newspaper.

Smith said, “What weed?” before adding, “I’ll put it on me,” when asked a second time if the blunts and the vaping cartridge were his, per the Journal Sentinel.

All three players briefly were placed in handcuffs, but police released them after giving Smith the two citations.

“The Packers are aware of the matter involving Za’Darius Smith,” a team spokesperson told the newspaper Friday. “We will refrain from making any further comment as it is a legal matter.”