Richard Sherman: “That was a humbling game”

All year long, Richard Sherman has been begging the media to say that the 49ers stink. As it relates to the team’s defense, Sherman said it himself after Thursday night’s 28-25 win over the Cardinals.

“We let us down,” Sherman said regarding a unit that had surrendered a total of 23 points in four prior games combined. “Myself included.”

And a player who rarely could be described as humble rattled off the “H” word multiple times to describe the prevailing emotion that should be infecting the defense.

“It’s humbling,” Sherman said. “It’s humbling for the defense. We need to be humbled. That was a humbling game. You need to be humbled on all level, and I think there is accountability on all levels. And we’ll watch the tape and we’ll watching it critically. . . . That’s not championship football.”

Sherman made it clear that the performance had less to do with the Arizona offense than it had to do with the San Francisco defense.

“They didn’t do anything that was really difficult,” Sherman said. “Quarterback ran from time to time. We missed plays. We missed tackles. We blew assignments. . . . It’s mistakes you can’t make.”

The 49ers got away with those mistakes on Thursday night. With upcoming games against the Seahawks (twice), the Packers, the Ravens, the Saints, and the Rams, they may not get away with those mistakes again.