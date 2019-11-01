Ryan Kalil, Trumaine Johnson among five ruled out by Jets

Getty Images

The Jets had 26 players on this week’s injury reports and five of those players have been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

We’ve known for some time that linebacker C.J. Mosley will be out with the groin injury that’s ruined his first season with the Jets. He’ll be joined on the inactive list by center Ryan Kalil, who is dealing with knee and elbow trouble and will be replaced by Jonotthan Harrison.

The Jets will also be without cornerback Trumaine Johnson (ankles), wide receiver Josh Bellamy (foot, shoulder) and cornerback Rontez Miles (neck,hip). Linebacker Neville Hewitt (neck, knee) is listed as doubtful and his absence would leave the Jets very thin at inside linebacker with Mosley out and Blake Cashman going on injured reserve Friday.

Left tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle), tight end Chris Herndon (hamstring), wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring, ankle), defensive tackle Steve McLendon (hamstring), and wide receiver Braxton Berrios (hamstring) are all listed as questionable.