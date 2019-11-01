Talk in New England that Josh Gordon’s work ethic was a concern

Getty Images

The Patriots jettisoned receiver Josh Gordon this week, and as has always been the case throughout Gordon’s football career, there was more to it than just his talent for playing the game.

Tom Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com said this morning on PFT Live that there were rumblings in New England about the team having problems with Gordon being late to meetings, coaches having a hard time locating him, and generally Gordon not displaying the kind of work ethic that Bill Belichick demands.

“He was showing signs of undependability,” Curran said of Gordon.

It didn’t help that Gordon was far from great this season, catching just 20 passes for 287 yards in the six games he started. Perhaps if Gordon had played like he did at his best, Belichick would have tolerated the other stuff. But the combination of a lack of productivity and questionable practice habits led to a quick exit.