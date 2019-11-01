Talk in New England that Josh Gordon’s work ethic was a concern

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 1, 2019, 7:59 AM EDT
The Patriots jettisoned receiver Josh Gordon this week, and as has always been the case throughout Gordon’s football career, there was more to it than just his talent for playing the game.

Tom Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com said this morning on PFT Live that there were rumblings in New England about the team having problems with Gordon being late to meetings, coaches having a hard time locating him, and generally Gordon not displaying the kind of work ethic that Bill Belichick demands.

“He was showing signs of undependability,” Curran said of Gordon.

It didn’t help that Gordon was far from great this season, catching just 20 passes for 287 yards in the six games he started. Perhaps if Gordon had played like he did at his best, Belichick would have tolerated the other stuff. But the combination of a lack of productivity and questionable practice habits led to a quick exit.

  2. Like anyone should be shocked he will always be a bum. Patriots would have been better drafting a player with that 5th round pick they threw away

  3. Give the guy a break. He’s probably lucky to be alive right now, while we continue to twiddle our thumbs and downplay the debilitating nature of mental illness. There’s far more to life than professional football.

  6. Belichick would not have tolerated it even if Gordon was having a great season. Neither would Brady, and I am certain he tried. Heck, Tom accepted AB despite the bad publicity because AB worked his tail off. The Patriots are different then the other teams in that way. Kind of like my Giants.

  9. Interesting that this is just coming to light now….. sounds like he may be on the verge of slipping up & the Pats just didn’t trust him to be dependable enough to have & hold onto a valuable roster spot that could be filled with someone they could……
    I really like Josh & am pulling for him…. it makes me a tad nervous that he wasn’t all in with his chance on the Patriots especially when they are chasing a 7th Lombardi as a possible reward for being willing to grind it out….as from a fans standpoint, it is true that his production hasn’t been anything special to this standpoint, especially with his talent….I figured there was SOMETHING going on behind the scenes for the Pats to decide to just cut him after all the time & energy they invested in him even after last seasons incident…..
    Best of luck to him….
    GO PATS!!!

  14. Think maybe they want to cut his $2 mil salary but keep him on a 1 year deal? Sent to IR, then released with injury settlement, NE can now resign him in three weeks to a smaller contract, if he’s still available. Wait for it. NE has done stranger things.

    Life is full of choices, and the bad choices we make should be owned. No empty excuse or blaming others.
    Work ethic is a direct attribute to character. Character is something you either have, or don’t.
    The NFL is full of successful stories of people starting from the bottom who grew from hard work and good choices. This guy simply chooses to be who he is, and it’s his own fault.

  16. Kind of ironic he gets hurt on a play he could have backed off from.

    IR was a waste because he was not going to be on the team next year. So this works out for him, if he wants it to work out for him. Which I hope he does.

    .

  18. revren10 says:
    November 1, 2019 at 8:04 am
    Without his 720 yards in 11 games for Pats last season it’s arguable they may’ve lost a couple more games. Every GM in the NFL would gadly spend a 5th round pick to buy 720 more yds

  19. “Perhaps if Gordon had played like he did at his best, Belichick would have tolerated the other stuff.”

    Belichick is notorious for sending players home who are late to practice when there is a snow storm. He wouldn’t have tolerated anything.

  21. Not surprised to hear this at all. There were many plays during games where you could see his body language was uninterested, and effort on a play was lacking.

  22. And yet there will be people calling for this clown to get another chance. That somehow he is being treated unfairly. Nonsense

