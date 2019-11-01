Tom Brady on his shoulder injury: “I’m a quick healer”

Getty Images

“I’m a fast cook, I guess.”

That’s one of the best lines from one of Bill Belichick’s favorite movies, when Vincent LaGuardia Gambini a/k/a Jerry Gallo a/k/a Jerry Callo scored points in the cross examination of a witnessed the aftermath of a murder while making his grits. Belichick’s quarterback applied an inadvertent twist to that like on Friday, when asked by reporters about his exit from the injury report, a day after being listed as limited with a shoulder injury.

“I’m a quick healer,” Brady said.

“I’m not hurt. I feel good,” he added. “I’m off the injury report yesterday. . . . Yeah, I feel pretty good. Thank you.”

Brady has popped up from time to time on the injury report this year, and he hasn’t missed a game due to injury in more than a decade, when he suffered a Week One torn ACL in 2008. Regardless of whether his durability comes from pliability, he has shown the ability to suit up and play, each and every week of each and every year since 2009.