Tony Dungy: Jets should learn from Patriots keeping things in house

Getty Images

The Jets ruffled the feathers of perhaps their best young player this week when word got out that they had talked about trading safety Jamal Adams. Although Adams isn’t going anywhere, he’s now upset with the team for even considering trading him.

Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy said this morning on PFT Live that the Jets made a mistake — but not by discussing trading Adams. The mistake the Jets made was allowing Adams to catch wind of that.

“I don’t understand some of these teams,” Dungy said. “The Patriots, they’ve been on top for years and years. You’re never going to hear anything out of their organization about, ‘We took a phone call on this guy.’ Jamal Adams said, ‘They don’t take calls on Tom Brady.’ We don’t know that. They might take phone cals. They’ll never let you know if they do. That’s the issue more than anything. Not what they’re doing. . . . To me, that was the biggest mistake. Whoever let it out, we talked to this team, this team called us, you don’t have to go into that. That’s no one else’s business.”

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been tight-lipped about his plans for two decades, and his team has been the best in football for two decades. That’s not a coincidence.