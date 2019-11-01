Tony Dungy: Jets should learn from Patriots keeping things in house

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 1, 2019, 8:58 AM EDT
The Jets ruffled the feathers of perhaps their best young player this week when word got out that they had talked about trading safety Jamal Adams. Although Adams isn’t going anywhere, he’s now upset with the team for even considering trading him.

Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy said this morning on PFT Live that the Jets made a mistake — but not by discussing trading Adams. The mistake the Jets made was allowing Adams to catch wind of that.

“I don’t understand some of these teams,” Dungy said. “The Patriots, they’ve been on top for years and years. You’re never going to hear anything out of their organization about, ‘We took a phone call on this guy.’ Jamal Adams said, ‘They don’t take calls on Tom Brady.’ We don’t know that. They might take phone cals. They’ll never let you know if they do. That’s the issue more than anything. Not what they’re doing. . . . To me, that was the biggest mistake. Whoever let it out, we talked to this team, this team called us, you don’t have to go into that. That’s no one else’s business.”

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been tight-lipped about his plans for two decades, and his team has been the best in football for two decades. That’s not a coincidence.

  1. You ALWAYS keep things in house…family,business and personal information. Other people will most often put their own negative,disapproving spin on that information and I’ve found its MOST of the time!

  2. The Pats admitted during the Garoppolo trade talks the 49ers asked for Brady first, and it was dead on arrival. Brady didn’t throw a fit whrn that was released… Dude’s sawft

  4. Two of the Patriots’ greatest strengths (although they have many more): (1) They don’t air their dirty linen in public – never. Belichick is likely upset that even this much got out; and (2) they do not allow anything to distract them from their purpose.

  5. No. I disagree on this whole entire thing. Of course they do not take phone calls on Brady: not one single team in the NFL is going to ‘make a phone call’ on a franchise QB. No one is calling KC saying “we are interested in trading for Mahomes.”

    If this were a case where Joe Douglas said “don’t worry… we are absolutely not trading you” that’s one thing but I have to believe that Douglas told him that he’s not untouchable.

    Sorry… but Adams got way too sensitive on this one.

  8. Adams needs a reality check. His ego and his actual worth as a player seem out of whack.

  9. The problem is the other teams may blab.
    Suppose an anonymous Dallas exec tells a reporter they called the Jets about Jamal Adams.
    That gets printed and Jamal Adams gets worried.
    So the owning team staying quiet isn’t enough.
    All 32 teams have to be silent and that will never happen.

  10. The handful of shenanigans that has leaked out, it makes me wonder how much chicanery is still hidden.

    _________________

    When other teams deal with the Pats they know not to leak information or else they will incur Belichick’s wrath. Nobody wants that.

  12. steaksandwichandsteaksandwich says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:16 am
    The Patriots always keep everything in house, except for Josh Gordon’s laziness
    ———

    Anytime you hear a “rumor” out of the Patriots, you can be 100% sure it was intentionally leaked. Clearly, Belichick is trying to tamp down interest in Gordon. Maybe he’s hoping he’ll sit unsigned in case something happens and BB needs to bring him back later.

