Adam Thielen makes the trip to Kansas City

Getty Images

Vikings receiver Adam Thielen, questionable with a hamstring injury, could still miss the game on Sunday at Kansas City. But the final decision won’t be made until Sunday arrives.

PFT has confirmed that Thielen made the trip with the Vikings to face the Chiefs.

Thielen, as explained by Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, will test the hamstring prior to the game. If he can’t play, receiver Davion Davis likely would be among the 46 players in uniform, replacing Thielen. The other receivers on the roster are Stefon Diggs, Bisi Johnson, and Laquon Treadwell.

Thielen injured the hamstring 13 days ago, against the Lions. He missed the short-week game against Washington.

With or without Thielen, the Vikings have a golden opportunity to steal a game in a place where the Vikings haven’t won since 1974. Sunday’s game will be only the fifth time the Vikings have played there since that 35-15 win.