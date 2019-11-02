Agent: Nine teams wanted to work out Josh Gordon

Getty Images

Only the Seahawks put in a waivers claim for receiver Josh Gordon. But that doesn’t mean no one else wanted him.

Gordon’s agent, David Canter, tells PFT that nine different teams wanted to work out Gordon and give him a physical, in the event that he cleared waivers. (Canter declined to name any of the teams that wanted to work Gordon out.)

So why didn’t more teams than Seattle put in a waivers claim? With a base salary in excess of $2 million, Gordon could have been signed for considerably less if he had cleared waivers. Also, if awarded Gordon on waivers, his new team would have been required to immediately accommodate him on the roster, most likely by cutting another player.

The Seahawks will willing to create that roster spot, and to assume the balance of Gordon’s salary, sight unseen. He’ll now have a chance to prove to Seattle that he can be the guy he was in 2013, when he generated 1,646 receiving yards in only 14 games.

If he can do that now, the Seahawks could move closer to being the team they were in 2013, when they won the Super Bowl.