Bears add a linebacker, cut Bradley Sowell (again)

Getty Images

The Bears have once again cut their unofficial 54th man, in order to add a new 53rd.

Tight end Bradley Sowell was released on Saturday. The move makes room for practice-squad linebacker James Vaughters.

Vaughters will help fill the void created by linebacker Isaiah Irving, who was downgraded to out due to a quad injury and will not travel with the team to Philadelphia.

It’s the fourth time Sowell has been released this season. The three prior times, he was quickly re-signed.

This time, there’s a difference: Because the trade deadline has passed, Sowell will have to clear waivers before rejoining the Bears.

That introduces an element of risk to the 54-man roster trick. If a team loses a tight end or two to injury on Sunday, that team could try to snatch Sowell on Monday.