Cowboys not expecting to have Leighton Vander Esch

Getty Images

The Cowboys list linebacker Leighton Vander Esch as questionable with a neck injury that took him out of the Oct. 20 game against the Eagles after only 22 defensive plays.

But Vander Esch continues to have soreness and range of motion issues, and the Cowboys aren’t expecting him to play Monday, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

He had three limited practices this week but did not take any team snaps.

Sean Lee likely starts at the weakside spot in Vander Esch’s stead.

The Cowboys already ruled out backup offensive tackle Cameron Fleming (calf). That puts Brandon Knight in line to serve as the swing tackle.

Cornerback Anthony Brown (hamstring) is questionable. He went through three limited practices this week.

The Giants have no players with designations for Monday night’s game.