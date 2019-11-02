Lions place Tra Carson on IR, promote Paul Perkins

Getty Images

The Lions announced Saturday that they placed running back Tra Carson on injured reserve. He injured his hamstring in Thursday’s practice.

Carson started last week and had 12 carries for 34 yards.

The Lions promoted Paul Perkins from the practice squad.

Perkins played last week, carrying the ball three times for 4 yards. He rejoined the active roster three days after being waived and then re-signed to the practice squad.

Rookie Ty Johnson is expected to get most of the work against the Raiders.

The Lions also downgraded offensive guard Graham Glasgow and defensive tackle Mike Daniels to out. Glasgow was listed as questionable with a back injury, and Daniels was doubtful with a foot injury.