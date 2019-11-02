Only the Seahawks wanted Josh Gordon

Getty Images

Josh Gordon may be down to his last NFL chance.

After the Patriots put Gordon on waivers, every team had the opportunity to claim him on their rosters. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Seahawks were the only team to put in a claim.

So the Patriots don’t want Gordon anymore, and 30 other teams didn’t want him, either. That suggests that, for all of Gordon’s impressive talent, NFL teams have decided that his off-field issues simply aren’t worth the trouble.

If over the remaining months of this season Gordon can start to look like the great receiver he once was, he could be in demand in free agency next year. But if he flames out in Seattle, he could be out of chances in the NFL.