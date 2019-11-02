The 2016 Patriots quarterback room is thriving

Getty Images

In 2016, the Patriots had three quarterbacks on the depth chart. In 2019, all three are starting quarterbacks in the NFL.

And they’re doing well, with a combined record of 21-2.

On Friday, Tom Brady said that he and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett still communicate.

“Yeah, definitely,” Brady said. “Definitely kept in touch. Those guys are doing a great job, so it’s been fun to watch them. I always keep in touch with all the guys that I’ve played with. So Matt Cassel’s doing media around here now. That’s pretty interesting, yeah. But obviously, Brian Hoyer and Jacoby are together, and Jimmy. So, we’ve had some great groups and those guys are doing a great job. So, [I’m] happy for them.”

He may not be happy for them if/when the Patriots come across the Colts in the playoffs, or if/when Brady faces the team he rooted for as a youth in the Super Bowl, with Garoppolo at the helm.

The one year they were together in New England coincided with the #Deflategate suspension. Garoppolo started the first two games of Brady’s four-game suspension, before suffering an injury. Brissett then finished things out until Brady returned.

Statistically this season, Brady has the most passing yards of the bunch, with 2,251 (fifth in the league). Garoppolo has 1,806 (18th) and Brissett has 1,590 (22nd). But Garoppolo has the highest passer rating of the trio, at 100.6. Brisset’s number is 99.3. Brady’s passer rating is 95.0.

Brissett has 14 touchdown passes and three interceptions. Brady has 13 and four. Garoppolo, after throwing four touchdown passes on Thursday night, has nine and seven.