The 2016 Patriots quarterback room is thriving

Posted by Mike Florio on November 2, 2019, 9:27 AM EDT
Getty Images

In 2016, the Patriots had three quarterbacks on the depth chart. In 2019, all three are starting quarterbacks in the NFL.

And they’re doing well, with a combined record of 21-2.

On Friday, Tom Brady said that he and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett still communicate.

“Yeah, definitely,” Brady said. “Definitely kept in touch. Those guys are doing a great job, so it’s been fun to watch them. I always keep in touch with all the guys that I’ve played with. So Matt Cassel’s doing media around here now. That’s pretty interesting, yeah. But obviously, Brian Hoyer and Jacoby are together, and Jimmy. So, we’ve had some great groups and those guys are doing a great job. So, [I’m] happy for them.”

He may not be happy for them if/when the Patriots come across the Colts in the playoffs, or if/when Brady faces the team he rooted for as a youth in the Super Bowl, with Garoppolo at the helm.

The one year they were together in New England coincided with the #Deflategate suspension. Garoppolo started the first two games of Brady’s four-game suspension, before suffering an injury. Brissett then finished things out until Brady returned.

Statistically this season, Brady has the most passing yards of the bunch, with 2,251 (fifth in the league). Garoppolo has 1,806 (18th) and Brissett has 1,590 (22nd). But Garoppolo has the highest passer rating of the trio, at 100.6. Brisset’s number is 99.3. Brady’s passer rating is 95.0.

Brissett has 14 touchdown passes and three interceptions. Brady has 13 and four. Garoppolo, after throwing four touchdown passes on Thursday night, has nine and seven.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “The 2016 Patriots quarterback room is thriving

  2. What Belichick doesn’t do is double down on bad draft choices. That’s the difference between New England and dysfunctional organizations, they treat past actions as sunk costs.

  6. Remember all the posters that said the 49ers were crazy for paying Jimmy G and it would blow up in their face? Guess they disappeared.SF is winning mainly on D, but JG hasn’t come close to reaching his ceiling yet. He’ll be a top 5 QB someday soon

  7. When Luck retired, my reaction was “I dont get the big deal here, it isn’t going to sink Indy. They are an 11-5 team with Luck and a 10-6 team with Brissett”. Halfway through the season, and that’s how it’s playing out

  8. This is the big conumdrum for the salty mountain of hate: They know Belichick’s the worst GM at both trading AND drafting, so how come he’s also the most successful ever? Can’t be down to Brady as he’s just a 2yd-Tom, Belichick-system QB who cliffed years ago. Maybe that’s why deflategate evidence was totally made-up – a show trial to totally disguise the fact that Park Ave is secretly run by the Pats! It all makes sense now. But maybe, just maybe, if we all come here to these threads and cry long enough about it, someone will sort it all out.

  9. Garoppolo as the 49ers QB and Brissett as Colts QB, both saying the same thing:

    “You mean, it’s actually possible to win without cheating?”

  10. thecape15 says:
    November 2, 2019 at 9:58 am

    QB rating skewed by throw aways, no doubt.
    ========================================
    I agree. The numbers don’t consider that some passes aren’t meant to be caught. I also don’t like that a QB takes the hit for a pick when his pass bounces of the receivers chest or through his hands.

  11. That 2016 team may have been the best ever in New England. What a ride that season was. One loss with Brisset as their third string rookie starter in week 4, and one loss where they were a foot away from tying the game at the end. That team was loaded and ran the table after Gronk went on IR, including the epic super bowl comeback.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!