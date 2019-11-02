Titans activate Ryan Succop, cut Cody Parkey

Getty Images

Mr. Double Doink is out of a job, again.

The Titans have released kicker Cody Parkey, a move made along with the return of Ryan Succop from injured reserve.

Succop has kicked for the Titans since 2014. Before that, he spent five years with the Chiefs.

Parkey joined the Titans in early October. He made three of three field goals along with five of six extra points in three games with Tennessee. He replaced Cairo Santos, who kicked in the first five games of the season before being released.

The 4-4 Titans also added defensive back Joshua Kalu and waived cornerback Tye Smith.