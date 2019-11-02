Vikings add Holton Hill to active roster

Getty Images

The Vikings have plenty of more-than-competent cornerbacks. They added another one on Saturday.

Holton Hill has been activated after missing the first eight games of the season. He was suspended four games under the PED policy and another four under the substance-abuse policy.

To create a space for Hill on the roster, the Vikings waived linebacker Cameron Smith. A fifth-round pick in the 2019 draft, Smith appeared in two regular-season games for the Vikings.

Hill, undrafted in 2018, appeared in all 16 games as a rookie, performing well in the absence of first-rounder Mike Hughes, who tore an ACL early in the season. The fact that the Vikings kept Hill around despite the pair of suspensions shows that they believe his talent outweights the trouble he got himself into.