Adam Gase: You can’t be embarrassed by this s–t

Getty Images

The Jets became the first team to lose to the 2019 Dolphins on Sunday as they turned in another depressing performance in a season that’s been overstuffed with them.

That’s not a great look for head coach Adam Gase, who narrowly avoided the team’s sixth double-digit loss of the year by opting for a field goal with seconds to play that cut the final score to 28-16. The Jets gave up three sacks, turned the ball over, failed to come up with a defensive plan that slowed Ryan Fitzpatrick and committed 10 penalties that helped Miami to their win.

After the game, Gase was asked if he’s embarrassed by the way his team has been performing this year.

“It’s the NFL, man. You can’t be embarrassed by this s–t,” Gase said at his postgame press conference.

The Jets have now won two of their last 18 games and some would argue that’s embarrassment-worthy in the NFL or anywhere else, especially when a change of coaches did nothing to change the kind of results the team is achieving on the field.