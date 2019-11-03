Adam Thielen questionable to return with his hamstring injury

Getty Images

Vikings receiver Adam Thielen played, but he didn’t play long.

Thielen stood on the sideline as the Vikings drove for a game-tying touchdown late in the first quarter. The Vikings list him as questionable to return with his balky hamstring, but he doesn’t look like he’s coming back in the game.

Thielen has one target and no catches.

He injured his hamstring two weeks ago against the Lions and missed last week’s game against Washington.

The team listed him as questionable heading into the game.

Kirk Cousins has made use of Laquon Treadwell and Bisi Johnson, with Johnson catching a 4-yard touchdown pass with 2:50 remaining in the first quarter.

The teams are tied 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.