After being kicked in the face, Deshaun Watson thought his eyeball had fallen out

An Any Given Sunday moment could have happened last Sunday.

According to Melissa Stark of NFL Network, who is reporting from the sideline of the Texans-Jaguars game in London, Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson initially thought after being kicked in the face last week against the Raiders that his eyeball had fallen out.

Obviously, it didn’t. But Watson spent at least a few seconds of his life thinking that it had. And he still threw a touchdown pass with that thought in mind.

Watson was planning to wear a visor during today’s game. Stark reported that he was concerned about the mist in London fogging the visor.

The Texans currently lead Jacksonville 3-0 in the first quarter of their early-morning showdown at Wembley Stadium. Which hopefully won’t result in eyeballs or any other organs on the pitch.