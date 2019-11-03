Bears out-gained by Eagles, 202 yards to 9 yards, in putrid first half

Getty Images

The Bears just turned in a putrid first half of football. They’re lucky to trail only 12-0.

Chicago could do absolutely nothing on offense and didn’t look very good on defense, either in the first half. The Eagles have gained 202 total yards of offense, while the Bears have totaled just nine yards.

Most of the focus will be on quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who again is struggling. But there’s plenty of blame to go around on the Bears’ offense, which last year looked promising under coach Matt Nagy but this year looks like a disaster.

The Bears’ defense has taken a step backward from last year as well, although some regression to the mean was to be expected after the great way their defense played last year.

The Bears need to make some big changes, and in a hurry. Today may be the last nail in the coffin for a team that had expectations of getting back to the playoffs.