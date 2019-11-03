Bill Callahan mum on Washington’s QB after the bye week

Getty Images

Dwayne Haskins made his first NFL in Buffalo on Sunday and one of the first questions to Washington interim head coach Bill Callahan after the 24-9 loss was whether Haskins will make his second start when the team returns from the bye week.

Haskins was elevated to the first team because Case Keenum suffered a concussion in Week Eight, but giving the first-round pick a chance to run as a full-time starter over the final seven weeks of the year makes some sense. Whether Keenum is healthy or not, Washington is 1-8 and figuring out what they have in Haskins could salvage something from a terrible season.

“Nothing has been decided yet,” Callahan said, via JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com.

Haskins was 15-of-22 for 144 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. He was sacked five times and ran three times for 14 yards.