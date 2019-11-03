Bills stifle Washington in 24-9 win

AP

The Bills took it on the chin against the Eagles in Week Eight, but they got back on track against another NFC East club this Sunday.

Buffalo extended Washington’s run without a touchdown to 13 quarters in a 24-9 home win. The victory leaves the Bills with a 6-2 record halfway through their schedule while Washington is now 1-8 in another lost season.

Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass to cap the first Buffalo drive of the day and ran for another score later in the first half. The Bills offense was quiet for much of the second half, but they took advantage of good field position late in the fourth quarter to drive for a Devin Singletary touchdown that put the icing on the cake.

Dwayne Haskins was making his first start at quarterback for Washington and interim head coach Bill Callahan went with a game plan that called for the running game and defense to pave a path to victory. Adrian Peterson ran for 101 yards in the first half, but the Bills tightened up and only allowed him eight yards on eight carries after the break.

Haskins avoided disaster against the Buffalo defense, but was just 15-of-22 for 144 yards and the lack of an ability to move the ball through the air made life very difficult for the offense. They’ll have a bye week to try to sort things out and find a way back to the end zone for the first time since the third quarter of Week Six.

The Bills will hit the road to face the Browns and the Dolphins in the next two weeks. Given their work against losing teams this year, the chances that they’ll be 8-2 after those road trips don’t look too bad.