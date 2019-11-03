Bills up 10-0 over Washington in first quarter

Getty Images

Dwayne Haskins is going to have to lead a comeback if he’s going to win his first NFL start.

The Bills scored on each of their first two possessions and lead Washington 10-0 after the first quarter of Sunday’s game. Washington went three and out to open the game and Haskins threw for a couple of first downs before Tress Way‘s second punt of the afternoon.

Josh Allen capped Buffalo’s first drive with a six-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Cole Beasley. Their second drive got down to the 2-yard-line on a 25-yard gain by wide receiver Josh Brown, but a pair of sacks and a big loss on a shovel pass to Isaiah McKenzie forced the Bills to settle for a field goal.

Devin Singletary has 79 yards from scrimmage for the Bills in the early going while Allen is 6-of-8 for 92 yards overall.