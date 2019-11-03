Brandon Allen throws first career touchdown on seventh career attempt

Getty Images

Brandon Allen didn’t need long to throw his first career touchdown pass. He did need help from Courtland Sutton, though.

Allen, starting for the Broncos with Joe Flacco and Drew Lock on injured reserve, had not started a game since Jan. 2, 2016, for the University of Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl.

He became the Broncos’ sixth starting quarterback since Peyton Manning retired.

The Broncos didn’t do much on their first drive, going three-and-out after gaining 7 yards. But directed a nine-play, 63-yard touchdown drive on the team’s second chance.

Sutton caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Allen on a 50-50 ball in the corner of the end zone. Sutton leaped over Denzel Ward for the highlight reel catch.

It came on Allen’s seventh career attempt.

The Broncos lead 7-0 with 6:09 remaining in the first quarter.